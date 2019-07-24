Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 553.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,961 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,674. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,962. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $140.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

