Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $236,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,999 shares of company stock worth $5,876,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.68. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.