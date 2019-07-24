Kristin A. Yetto Sells 6,254 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EBAY stock remained flat at $$41.03 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,389,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 801,529 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

