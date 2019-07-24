KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.80, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.61% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

