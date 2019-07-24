Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 181000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

