Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $$49.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 542,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

