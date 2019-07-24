Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 24,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,148. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

