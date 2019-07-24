Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 108.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 867,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,487 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,252,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $432,310,000 after purchasing an additional 663,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,748,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.97.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

