Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $241,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 516,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,776. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

