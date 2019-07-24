Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.94 on Tuesday. 1,157,142 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87.

