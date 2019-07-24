Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 379,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $113.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

