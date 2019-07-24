KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.0% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,276. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

