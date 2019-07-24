Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 227,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. 1,545,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

