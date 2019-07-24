Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,039. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

