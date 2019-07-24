Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 329,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

