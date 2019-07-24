Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-106 million.Key Tronic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.74–0.74 EPS.

KTCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 41,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

KTCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.