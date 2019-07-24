Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $509.64

Kering (EPA:KER)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.64 and traded as high as $524.30. Kering shares last traded at $519.70, with a volume of 148,781 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €550.60 ($640.23).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

