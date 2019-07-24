KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. KEMET has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $355.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.19 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 14.94%. KEMET’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KEMET news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $52,361.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $236,499 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the second quarter worth about $7,148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of KEMET by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 132,034 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KEMET by 61.9% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KEMET by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

