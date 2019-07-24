Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of KAT opened at A$0.78 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Katana Capital has a 1 year low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of A$0.96 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.75.

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a self management investment trust. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

