Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of KAT opened at A$0.78 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Katana Capital has a 1 year low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of A$0.96 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.75.
