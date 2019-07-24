Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of KCLI remained flat at $$33.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

