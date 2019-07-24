KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 206,319 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,319 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 2.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.12% of CME Group worth $84,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

