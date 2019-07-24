KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 8,071 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

BCE opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

