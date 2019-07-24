KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 470 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.45% of Atrion worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,305,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,233,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 57,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total transaction of $153,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $761.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.95. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $614.20 and a 12-month high of $948.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

