KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Photronics were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $647,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1,082.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Photronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $110,688. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

