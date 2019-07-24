KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 160.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.