KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Stock Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.24% of Insperity worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $139.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In other Insperity news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $4,812,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,069 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

