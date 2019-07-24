KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.26% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 268,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 86,184 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 418.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 119,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 96,768 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 2.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

