JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 79,334 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 1,136,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43.

