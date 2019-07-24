JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Target Price to $17.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 76,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 106.07 and a current ratio of 106.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 523,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,158.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $61,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

