JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Target Price to $17.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
NYSE LADR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 76,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 106.07 and a current ratio of 106.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, President Pamela Mccormack acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 523,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,158.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $61,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.