JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.30.

RCI.B stock traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$64.25 and a 12 month high of C$73.82.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

