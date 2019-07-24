JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 240,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 78,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 373,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 746.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 11,144,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.