JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 818,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,553. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Cartwright sold 36,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,376,360.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,805,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,981 shares of company stock valued at $12,094,260. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

