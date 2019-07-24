Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $247,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

