John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. John Bean Technologies traded as high as $126.64 and last traded at $126.31, with a volume of 10457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.68.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBT. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

