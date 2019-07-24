JMP Securities Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $115.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by JMP Securities to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 338.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $5,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,881,682 shares in the company, valued at $181,394,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 166,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $15,904,694.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,569,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,820,895.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,096,000 after acquiring an additional 171,514 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Paylocity by 380.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 190,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 138,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

