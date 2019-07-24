JMP Securities Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $115.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by JMP Securities to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 338.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $5,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,881,682 shares in the company, valued at $181,394,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 166,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $15,904,694.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,569,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,820,895.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,096,000 after acquiring an additional 171,514 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Paylocity by 380.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 190,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 138,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
