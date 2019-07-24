JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a positive rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.98 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.35.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 112,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,233.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,045. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

