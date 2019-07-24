Jefferies Financial Group Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $8.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.32. 601,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,261. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 80.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $2,103,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

