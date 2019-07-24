Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Linx (NASDAQ:LINX)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Linx has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

