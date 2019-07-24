Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Linx (NASDAQ:LINX)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Linx stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Linx has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $9.60.
Linx Company Profile
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.