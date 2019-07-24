Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.21 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

JAZZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $181.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

