Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Itron posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.88 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.92. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $66.95.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $1,843,279.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,557.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 69,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $3,677,873.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,310. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Itron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Itron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Itron by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

