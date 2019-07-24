iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 674,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

