iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21,956.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 741,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 539,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 557,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

