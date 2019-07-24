iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $229.13. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.