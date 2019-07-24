iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $184.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

