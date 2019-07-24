iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $218.17

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.17 and last traded at $218.12, with a volume of 6321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,382,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,318,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

