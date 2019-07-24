iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

EWH stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 3,366,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,988. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

