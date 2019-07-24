iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,461 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

