iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,679 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after purchasing an additional 771,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,165,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $301.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $302.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

