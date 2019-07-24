iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $167,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 909.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 176,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $301.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,435. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $302.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

