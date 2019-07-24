iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $301.67. 179,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,435. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $302.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

